Redskins First NFL Team to Suspend Travel

The Washington Redskins are the first NFL team to take an aggressive step to shut down some of their normal operations in mid-March.

Via a team released statement: "Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19, we have informed all of our scouts and coaches that they must return to their home bases and travel will be suspended until further notice. The health and safety of our staff and players is our number one priority and we feel that these are the necessary precautions given the current circumstances.”

We wondered about this from an NFL perspective and now we have it from a Redskins perspective.

The Redskins are also reportedly taking another step per my pal Mike Garafolo.

This is a smart move by Dan Snyder and an organization that seems a lot more aware of their surroundings than they did for more than a decade.

The Redskins this offseason have been the first NFL team to hire a full-time African American female coach, Jennifer King, while also having Ron Rivera reach out during the combine to a female coach about a mini-internship.

Now they are the first NFL team to essentially shut down normal operations.

