Friday Redskins-Eagles Practice Report

Redskins Park - Ashburn, Va

The Redskins placed Ryan Kerrigan on injured reserve with a calf injury, meaning he'll  miss a total of four games after not missing one in his first eight plus seasons. 

Trey Quinn and Paul Richardson were ruled out Sunday as well.

Quinton Dunbar was working on the practice field but with strength & conditioning coach, Chad Englehart. 

Dunbar didn't participate in any practice drills but got a good workout in, per interim head coach Bill Callahan. 

Josh Norman was back after missing Thursday.  He still might not play this Sunday even if/when Dunbar is inactive. 

The Philadelphia Eagles put Alshon Jeffery on injured reserve Thursday so they'll be very different than week one. 

The Eagles are (6-7) & tied for first place with the Dallas Cowboys but behind in all of the important tie-breakers.

Former Redskins Clinton Portis, Carlos Rogers in Hot Water

When the Department of Justice drops indictments on you and accuses you of health care fraud, that's a really bad sign. When your names are Clinton Portis and Carlos Rogers, you might very well be going to jail for a long time.

In the Nick of Time: Sundberg Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year!

Nick Sundberg has been a Redskin since 2010. He walked into Redskins Park as an undrafted rookie long-snapper. He's one of the best, if not the best at his craft and he's a damn good guy. Today, he was honored for that.

10 Days of Bruce-Mas! - No. 6 - KURT!

Our countdown rolls on! How can one executive entrusted with so much power screw up as much as Bruce Allen has? We're doing our best to remind you!

10 Days of Bruce-Mas! No. 7 - The RG III Experience!

We continue our countdown to Bruce Allen's 10th anniversary with No. 7 on our 10 worst moments list. The trade for and the implosion of Robert Griffin III and all of the soap opera story lines that went with it.

Alshon to IR..for the Eagles who are tied for first place.

DeAngelo Hall Doubles Down!

DeAngelo Hall wants in. He wants to be the guy that helps usher the Washington Redskins franchise into the next era. Is he ready? We discuss!

Redskins Inside After Their Playoff Bubble Burst!

The Redskins were eliminated from the playoffs last Sunday and officially clinched the worst season since 2014 while also losing double digit games for the fifth time in the Bruce Allen era. On a cold and blustery day, everyone got to be inside the only bubble they have left.

