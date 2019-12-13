Redskins Park - Ashburn, Va

The Redskins placed Ryan Kerrigan on injured reserve with a calf injury, meaning he'll miss a total of four games after not missing one in his first eight plus seasons.

Trey Quinn and Paul Richardson were ruled out Sunday as well.

Quinton Dunbar was working on the practice field but with strength & conditioning coach, Chad Englehart.

Dunbar didn't participate in any practice drills but got a good workout in, per interim head coach Bill Callahan.

Josh Norman was back after missing Thursday. He still might not play this Sunday even if/when Dunbar is inactive.

The Philadelphia Eagles put Alshon Jeffery on injured reserve Thursday so they'll be very different than week one.

The Eagles are (6-7) & tied for first place with the Dallas Cowboys but behind in all of the important tie-breakers.

Chris Russell