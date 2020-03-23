Redskins Get a New Quarterback

The Redskins have reportedly traded for a quarterback. From the Carolina Panthers.

It's not Cam Newton.

How about Kyle Allen? Get you all lathered up?

This move shuts the door almost officially on any chance of Cam Newton or Jameis Winston coming to Washington. Not to mention any other established veteran like Joe Flacco or Blaine Gabbert.

John Keim of ESPN was first to report that the Redskins would not pursue Jameis Winston last week AND had just reported this weekend that Washington would not chase Cam Newton, because he was too big of a threat to Dwayne Haskins.

It's also another piece added from the Panthers, who signed a top XFL quarterback (P.J. Walker) Monday morning to work with Teddy Bridgewater and Will Grier.

Everyone kind of figured that one of the two (Allen or Grier) would be made available and bam! There you go.

Things move quickly in this league.

Allen started off hot last year but faded along with a beat up and bad offensive line but he knows the coaching staff, the offensive system and terminology, and doesn't exactly provide a huge challenge to Dwayne Haskins.

He was (5-7) as a starter and much like his season, got off to a great start against the Redskins before being completely limited, if not shut down.

