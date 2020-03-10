RedskinsReport
Redskins Get an Extra Pick

Chris Russell

The NFL finally announced the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL draft on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Redskins will get an extra fourth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. 

The Redskins landing the No. 142 pick overall in the fourth round is more important than it seems. 

Why? Because they don't have a second-round pick as of now and they are also missing a  sixth-round selection. 

They would have been able to get more in the compensatory formula but signing Landon Collins (video above) to a massive deal largely wiped that idea out. 

Still - to get a fourth pick inside the top-150 is far from a guarantee of landing a good player, but it gives you a shot. Just like the man they lost in free agency, that made part of this possible. 

A former wide receiver from Duke that was selected in the fourth round in 2015, a pick that I loved and was begging for. 

The Redskins lost Jamison Crowder (that receiver from Duke) and Preston Smith among other free agents last offseason. 

However, because they signed Landon Collins, Ereck Flowers & Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. 

Then there's also this list from Hall-of-Fame NFL analyst Gil Brandt. 

Notice the Redskins are missing?

And one final one for you - there aren't many teams that have made less compensatory draft picks than the Redskins since 2011. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

