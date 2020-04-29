RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Redskins Go International

Chris Russell

The Washington Redskins continue to do things a completely different way this offseason. 

An organization that was completely tone deaf under the non-leadership of Bruce Allen during a decade of destruction has once again become leaders and visionaries in checking all the boxes and branching out  all across the world to better their football team and expose their brand to a global audience. 

On Tuesday - the Redskins took another step. 

David Bada is going to get his opportunity after getting a call from Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera.

David Bada On Getting The Call From Head Coach Ron Rivera: "It Was Absolutely Amazing"

Skip to main content Advertising Advertising Advertising The browser you are using is no longer supported on this site. It is highly recommended that you use the latest versions of a supported browser in order to receive an optimal viewing experience. The following browsers are supported: Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari.

In his call to Bada, Rivera mentioned his experience with another international player that made the Panthers roster in 2018, Efe Obada. 

Recently, I was watching the Amazon Prime series All or Nothing on the 2018 Carolina Panthers and to see Obada's rise, break-out performance and return home as a hero was awesome. 

As for Bada, the native of Germany, he'll be on the practice squad at least in the NFL's International Player's Pathway Program. 

David Bada 2015

David Bada 2015

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington Redskins - 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog/Open Discussion - 2nd/3rd Rounds

We're back for the second and third-rounds of the NFL Draft! The Washington Redskins as of show time only have one choice (No. 66) but could they get more?

Chris Russell

by

SI Draft Tracker

Alex Smith - "Project 11" Debuts Friday

Alex Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury in late November of 2018, his first year with the Washington Redskins. He hasn't played since. Now we see some of the journey.

Chris Russell

by

IvanLambert

Antonio Gibson's Value to Redskins

Antonio Gibson, the "swiss-army knife" and someone the Washington Redskins hope will become their version of Christian McCaffrey. Does he have fantasy value?

Chris Russell

Former Redskins RB Samaje Perine finds a new/old home.

Chris Russell

Super Bowl Champ & Former Redskins CB Bashaud Breeland in trouble.

Chris Russell

Daniel Jeremiah Best Round Values

The Redskins are usually criticized for their draft classes. Many times, it's deserving. This year - they are getting rave reviews.

Chris Russell

SNIDER: Redskins lost ground in title chase

The Washington Redskins have made progress in some areas, but in the chase for talent, Rick Snider says they are a step behind.

RickSnider

by

BarbieriAnthony

Google News Initiative & "Locked on Redskins" Audio Reports - 4/28

Chris Russell

Google News Initiative & Locked on Redskins 4/27/20

Chris Russell

Locked on Redskins Podcast -4/28/2020 & 4/27/20

Chris Russell