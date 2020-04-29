Redskins Go International

The Washington Redskins continue to do things a completely different way this offseason.

An organization that was completely tone deaf under the non-leadership of Bruce Allen during a decade of destruction has once again become leaders and visionaries in checking all the boxes and branching out all across the world to better their football team and expose their brand to a global audience.

On Tuesday - the Redskins took another step.

David Bada is going to get his opportunity after getting a call from Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera.

In his call to Bada, Rivera mentioned his experience with another international player that made the Panthers roster in 2018, Efe Obada.

In his call to Bada, Rivera mentioned his experience with another international player that made the Panthers roster in 2018, Efe Obada.

Recently, I was watching the Amazon Prime series All or Nothing on the 2018 Carolina Panthers and to see Obada's rise, break-out performance and return home as a hero was awesome.

As for Bada, the native of Germany, he'll be on the practice squad at least in the NFL's International Player's Pathway Program.

