Redskins Going Hard After Bradberry?

James Bradberry, a young free agent corner from the Carolina Panthers who was drafted and developed by Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers, is reportedly the top Redskins defensive target in free agency. As expected.

He's not going to be cheap. In any way.

About a week ago, a source strongly indicated that Bradberry was looking to get paid. I figured that meant about $12-13 million per year. Not exactly top of the market money but maybe a hair below.

Apparently he wants more than that.

That's exceeding the current market, which we've broken down a number of times because of Quinton Dunbar's mess.

I think Bradberry is good. I don't know if he's great and it's tough to justify paying $15 million on average, despite the salary cap clearly expanding every year and likely by a lot whenever the new CBA gets ratified.

Carolina has apparently decided not to franchise tag Bradberry which tells me that they don't feel he's worth the price he's asking for.

I've seen and heard a lot of media and fans kick around the contract value that Bradberry and others are reportedly seeking.

I agree that while the cap continues to go up steadily and might even take a huge leap after this upcoming year, these current deals will seem like good values or not exorbitant.

The problem is this: As the cap goes up, so does the asking price for every position and every player because agents are trying to take advantage of more money being available.

It will still come down to this: Bradberry at $15 million per year will be a good investment if he plays at a top level in the system that he's more comfortable with.

That's something Josh Norman wasn't able to do on any level. Maybe '24' times a charm?

