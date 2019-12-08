Redskins
Redskins Have Interest in Stanford's Shaw?

Chris Russell

Per Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports & Radio.com Sports, the Redskins are apparently trying to recruit a name that has been mentioned for many NFL head coaching vacancies but has never come to fruition. 

David Shaw served as the Raiders' quality control coach from 1998–2000 and quarterbacks coach in 2001, when Bruce Allen was a top executive in the Raiders organization, so there's a connection. It's not known how Shaw views Allen's dubious track record and management skills. 

Shaw has plenty of NFL experience with other organizations and his track record as the head coach of Stanford is very respected. 

He's (86-34) in nine seasons as head coach at Stanford University with 3 Pac-12 championships and is the 4-time Pac-12 coach of the year but is coming off a (4-8) season with the Cardinal. 

The most interesting part of LaCanfora's report is the following: Sources said Dan Snyder is beginning to understand the gravity of his situation and that major changes could be coming to the Skins front office this week.

The three immediate questions are these: What the hell took him so long to figure it out? 

Also, why would any human being EVER let Bruce Allen conduct a coaching search again?  

Back to Shaw: Why would anyone with leverage and options choose the Washington Redskins as their destination of doom? 

Bill Callahan, currently the Redskins interim head coach, will try to get to (4-4) today in his eighth game at the helm, but it probably does not matter, despite still having a shot at the playoffs with a win at Lambeau Field and plenty of other help down the stretch. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

