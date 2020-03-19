RedskinsReport
Redskins Hook a New Running Back

Chris Russell

The Redskins were looking for a running back. Everyone knew it. They couldn't get Jordan Howard or Kenyon Drake but they did get J.D. McKissic. 

McKissic is a productive third-down type back with limited run game production but solid pass catching numbers. 

He's bounced around from the Falcons to the Seahawks and last year with the Lions. He caught two passes on two targets against the Redskins in late November for 17 yards.

A number that jumps out to me is his 34 overall receptions on 39 targets. That tells you he doesn't drop balls much and can get a little spacing from a linebacker or defensive end in the flat. 

Although his run game production is limited, check out how the Lions used him here for a huge run. 

HIGHLIGHT: McKissic bursts free for 44-yard run

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic rushes for 44 yards.

Here's our video analysis on the McKissic agreement and what it means for Chris Thompson. 

 What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

