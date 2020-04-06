Redskins Hosting a Virtual Draft Party

The Washington Redskins seem like a very different organization these days.

Their social media team actually has freedom and creativity after being freed from #FireBruceAllen prison and from the maniacal hands of the aforementioned.

“We hope the NFL Draft will be a source of joy and excitement for fans who welcome some distraction during these extremely challenging times,” Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera said via a statement released by the team.

“The Virtual Draft Party is meant to be a celebration that will create a sense of unity for Redskins fans as we continue this fight together, while understanding we have a responsibility to do the right thing by not celebrating together physically.”

The Redskins have done different events over the years. Last year, on night one, in which they made two picks in the first round (Dwayne Haskins and Montez Sweat), they had a live event at The Anthem in Southeast D.C.

They always have a day three (Saturday) event at FedExField for fans with all sorts of fun activities, players and music.

The Redskins say that Dwayne Haskins will be involved with specific times to be announced but man would it be really uneasy for the organization to bring Haskins on their virtual shin dig after just selecting Tua Tagovailoa!

"Celebrity and influencer appearances" will also be announced. That probably means Wale, Dale Earnhardt Jr. or Matthew McConaughey will be involved somehow.

Thankfully for you - I do not qualify as an influencer.

The Redskins are getting very good national media exposure for doing this virtual party:

I haven't been able to confirm this but they must be the first to publicly announce plans in the league.

It's a good thing they are not 100% drafting a quarterback! Right?? Right??? Or maybe not?

Kudos to the Redskins who seem to be doing a lot more right these days than they have for a long time. See Redskins fans - I am always nice and complimentary when it's deserved.

