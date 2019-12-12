Redskins Inside After Their Playoff Bubble Burst!

Redskins Park - Ashburn, Virginia -

The Washington Redskins were inside their practice bubble at their team facility on Wednesday, as they began on-field preparations for the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday at FedExField.

The game ultimately does not mean anything for the Redskins but it is beyond important for the Eagles, who come in off an overtime come-from-behind win over the New York Giants on Monday night.

The Eagles are (6-7) but trail in the major tie-breakers with the Cowboys who are also (6-7).

For Bill Callahan - he just wants to beat a division opponent. It's been a while.

The Redskins are (0-3) this year in the horrible NFC East and were (2-4) last year, losing their final four division contests.

“I want to see us compete in the divisional games. We haven’t been good," Callahan said Wednesday. "We’re 0-5 against Philly in the last five games. So, I’d like to see a competitive effort against the division. This is a chance to kind of redeem ourselves in a lot of ways and really set the tone for next season. We have a lot of young players and players that are going to be here and they’ve got to realize that the divisional games are the most critical games just because of the fact that it does tie into your playoff factor initially and just you’re going to see these teams twice a year."

Callahan continued, "So, we got a challenge and these three divisional opponents we didn’t do well at the beginning of the year. So, we have a chance to rectify that and make it right and I think that the guys are all playing for something, pride — division games are always great battles, you never know how those are going to end, so they’re always tight, close games. So, those will be a lot of fun, we’re really looking forward to the challenge.”

The Redskins were inside on Wednesday on a cold and windy day, perhaps because the grass was slick outside after some early morning snow, even with no accumulation on the practice fields. Either that, or they're taking it easy on the boys now that the season is essentially over.

Quinton Dunbar was on the practice field but did not participate. Nor did Ryan Kerrigan, who has already been ruled out. Trey Quinn and Paul Richardson returned after missing the Green Bay loss.

