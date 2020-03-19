Redskins Land Logan Thomas

Logan Thomas, the former Virginia Tech quarterback turned Detroit Lions tight end is coming back to Virginia and to the Redskins.

Finally, the long pursuit is over! Well maybe not. The Redskins swung-and-missed (we believe) on Austin Hooper and Greg Olsen. That we know for sure.

They may have been in on other tight ends that were available like Jimmy Graham and Jason Witten, but we're not exactly sure.

Eric Ebron probably wanted too much money for inconsistent production.

So this is the Redskins answer.

You may remember he hurt the Skins defense in late November in the red zone.

HIGHLIGHT: Driskel hits Thomas for 12-yard TD Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel lobs 12-yard touchdown toss to tight end Logan Thomas.

Here's our opening video analysis on the Redskins latest free agent addition.

