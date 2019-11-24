In-Game Live - Lions @ Redskins - 2nd Half

We're live for the second half of Sunday's early afternoon sordid affair between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Redskins, who haven't won a home game since October 2018.

Our first half "In-Game Live" report with highlights and everything you may have missed or want to see again is right here!

With the first possession of the second half - the Detroit Lions came out down 13-6 and pounding the rock, which is exactly what you should do with a young backup quarterback on the road, when down only by a score.

Bo Scarbrough busted out an 11-yard run, followed by a 30-yard run off the right side followed by a couple of short passes by Jeff Driskel.

At the 10:03 mark of the third quarter, former Virginia Tech quarterback Logan Thomas caught a beautiful touchdown pass from Driskel as he got a good release off the line despite a bump-and-switch by Ryan Kerrigan, before Thomas ran free towards the boundary with Montae Nicholson in pursuit.

Nicholson, then took a stupid personal foul penalty for a tackle out-of-bounds, well after the catch. Then again, it's only the second strangest thing Nicholson did today.

The score is now 13-13 Lions and Redskins. Just like that, a ten-point bulge is gone.

At the 6:45 mark of the third - the Redskins defense just allowed a 3rd/13 conversion on a screen to J.D. McKissic. YUK.

This was after a great play by Jon Bostic and Landon Collins on a run stop and after Troy Apke downed a punt at the Detroit-2.

Will say this: The Redskins secondary is not allowing much in terms of space to some really good receivers. On 3rd/17, the defense just flushed Driskel out of the pocket with Jimmy Moreland chasing and Shaun Dion Hamilton finishing to force a punt. Officially, it was a sack and the Lions only have 166 gross passing yards so far.

At the 1:56 mark of the third, the Redskins offense failed to do anything again as Haskins was lit up like a Christmas tree by a delayed sack by Jarrad Davis after an incompletion to Terry McLaurin, that was tightly defended by Darius Slay.

It's the third sack of the day for the Lions defense. Dwayne Haskins has been terrible today outside of one of two throws that we pointed out in the first half. He's (6-16) for 62 yards and a 49.5 rating.

With 12;40 left in regulation, the Redskins are about to be trailing. Simeon Thomas is in now for Fabian Moreau, who got banged up. Still no Josh Norman unless I missed him.

The Lions just made a field goal to take that lead at 16-13 with 12:03 remaining. It's 16-`13 Detroit, as they now have their first lead. They've led in every game and five-of-their-six losses have come by a touchdown or less.

At 11:45 of the fourth, Haskins off play-action just hit a seed to rookie Kelvin Harmon for 26-yards to mid-field. Haskins then threw an interception on 3rd/6 so his miserable day continues. The pass was intended for Kelvin Harmon. 10:15 left and the Redskins offense has just been brutal.

Some Redskins nuggets:

Jimmy Moreland with a nice play to get the Redskins defense off the field.

Donald Penn had a holding penalty that wiped out a Derrius Guice run.

Dwayne Haskins and Kelvin Harmon tried to hook up twice on back-to-back plays and were just off. Once along the sideline, where Harmon made the catch but was out-of-bounds and on a deep post that Haskins led Harmon just a bit too much. Harmon sprawled out for the ball, had it in his hands but couldn't complete the catch.

At the 5:22 mark of the fourth, Adrian Peterson with a heck of a catch-and-run for 22 yards, followed by a seed from Haskins to McLaurin down to the Lions-41. Plenty of time here for the Redskins as they're only down 16-13 with 4 minutes left. Need a touchdown to feel good about things.

Just under two minutes left in regulation and the Redskins have tied it at 16-16 with 1:49 left as Dustin Hopkins nails a game-tying field goal. Haskins just barely missed a potential go-ahead touchdown to McLaurin on third down.

Ryan Kerrigan has suffered a concussion and is out per FOX.

With 0:48 left in the fourth, Quinton Dunbar just intercepted Driskel one play after Jimmy Moreland dropped a potential pick-six. The Redskins have the ball at their own-46-yard line.

Haskins and Hopkins just did it. again. Along with McLaurin, who made a fabulous catch on 3rd/5 to get to the Lions-21. Hopkins gives the Redskins the lead from 39-yards out, 19-16 with :16 left.

The REDSKINS win!!!!!! Fabian Moreau with the interception and a first home win since October 21, 2018 and the nine-game home losing streak is over!

