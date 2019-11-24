In-Game Live: Lions @ Redskins - 1st Half

Early in the second quarter, the Redskins have a 13-3 lead in today's game between the (1-9)Washington Redskins and the (3-6-1) Detroit Lions.

Steven Sims just fumbled the ball inside his ten-yard line, then recovered and broke out for a 91-yard touchdown return. That's the first Redskins kickoff return for a score since 2015 when Andre Roberts and Rashad Ross each had one.

Let's get you caught up on everything else:

The Redskins blew an opportunity on their very first offensive drive after a great kick return of 33 yards by Steven Sims Jr. to the .Washington 44 yard-line.

Dwayne Haskins was blown up on third down as Morgan Moses was pushed backwards i essentially into his lap and Haskins fumbled the football as he went to throw.

The Skins defense did a good job not allowing it to be a double let-down by getting off the field and forcing a field goal attempt, which was missed.

Washington had a few chances on their next offensive possession to punch in a touchdown and instead settle for a Dustin Hopkins field goal as Haskins overthrew a wide open Terry McLaurin in the end zone and then sailed another.

Kelvin Harmon had a terrific catch to set up the scoring opportunity.

Haskins also had a nice scramble and run on 3rd/9.

A couple of standout moments so far for the Redskins defense:

Jon Bostic forced an incomplete throw away on 3rd down inside the Redskins red zone as he nearly sacked Jeff Driskel. Cole Holcomb also did a good job just before that on a read option keeper, to bring down Driskel inside the Redskins -10.

At the 11:22 mark of the 2nd - Fabian Moreau, playing outside today with the whole Josh Norman situation, had a beautiful interception deep up the Lions sideline at the Redskins -11.

At 10:21 of the 2nd - Bo Scarbrough of the Lions just fumbled as he was stripped by Cole Holcomb and Montae Nicholson at the point of attack! The Redskins take over at mid-field.

At 8:38 of the 2nd - Dwayne Haskins may have just made the best throw (that counted) of his NFL career. A 26-yard seed to McLaurin along the Lions sideline.

Then of course, the Redskins start their normal self destruction by having Brandon Scherff and Jeremy Sprinkle take back-to-back false starts.

Haskins would have another strong completion to Paul Richardson before he was flushed and sacked (for a second time today). The Redskins almost had a circus catch for a touchdown by Richardson but it was incomplete and Hopkins booted a 37-yard field goal to give the Redskins a 13-3 lead with 5:44 to go in the first half.

Just before the 2:00 warning, Landon Collins made a terrific run stop and scrape for a one-yard loss and then Cole Holcomb used his terrific speed off the edge to get his first career sack on 3rd down. The Lions had to punt.

