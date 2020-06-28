Redskins Lose a Young Receiver

The Redskins have lost a receiver option and at the very minimum, a camp body before training camp even gets close to starting.

The Redskins signed Hall to their practice squad last December (I know, I don't remember it either) after he previously had stints with the Bears and Tampa Bay Bucs.

At 6-foot-3, Hall would have had a very outside chance at a roster spot when the Redskins hit the regular season and certainly a chance at a practice squad spot.

Steven Sims Jr. made the Redskins 53-man roster out of the preseason last year as an undrafted rookie and with a young group, anything is possible.

Cody Latimer's legal situation is still very pending. Antonio Gandy-Golden came down with COVID-19 and the long-term effects of that are very unknown.

Sims, Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon all go into just their second NFL season.

Washington and new offensive coordinator Scott Turner also signed two undrafted free agent receivers in April.

Trey Quinn and Cam Sims were also holdovers from the previous regime but their roster status is very much in question.

