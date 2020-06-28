RedskinsReport
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Redskins Lose a Young Receiver

Chris Russell

The Redskins have lost a receiver option and at the very minimum, a camp body before training camp even gets close to starting. 

The Redskins signed Hall to their practice squad last December (I know, I don't remember it either) after he previously had stints with the Bears and Tampa Bay Bucs.

At 6-foot-3, Hall would have had a very outside chance at a roster spot when the Redskins hit the regular season and certainly a chance at a practice squad spot.

Steven Sims Jr. made the Redskins 53-man roster out of the preseason last year as an undrafted rookie and with a young group, anything is possible. 

Cody Latimer's legal situation is still very pending. Antonio Gandy-Golden came down with COVID-19 and the long-term effects of that are very unknown. 

Sims, Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon all go into just their second NFL season. 

Washington and new offensive coordinator Scott Turner also signed two undrafted free agent receivers in April. 

Trey Quinn and Cam Sims were also holdovers from the previous regime but their roster status is very much in question. 

Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Bugel Passes Away at 80

Joe Bugel did it better than most. The Washington Redskins & the 'Hogs' became champions with his passion.

Chris Russell

Adrian Peterson: Running Backs Not Appreciated

Adrian Peterson is going into the final year of his contract. At 35. At a position the media hates and NFL teams have devalued long ago. Yikes!

Chris Russell

Derrius Guice - Fantasy Football ADP Outlook

Five games? Ten? Nobody knows Washington Redskins RB Derrius Guice is awesome when he plays. The problem is that is rare so far.

Chris Russell

'Skins Spotlight - J.D. McKissic

J.D. McKissic comes to the Washington Redskins from the Detroit Lions and replaces Chris Thompson as the 'Skins main third-down back.

Jamual Forrest

Philly Inquirer Bans 'Redskins'

They're not the first & won't be the last but the Philadelphia Inquirer says they won't use "Redskins" anymore.

Chris Russell

by

Tramell

Should the Redskins Add AB, Josh Gordon or Martavis?

The Washington Redskins tried to steal Amari Cooper away from the Dallas Cowboys. Now, they could get a much better value on a more questionable character.

George Carmi

by

Footballfan55

DMV Area Native Ali Krieger & Spike Lee Call for Redskins to Change Name

The Washington Redskins organization is getting hammered again and again for their moniker. Celebrities like Spike Lee and Ali Krieger are the latest.

Chris Russell

by

fball93

'Skins Spotlight - Montez Sweat

Montez Sweat of the Washington Redskins enters his second year having already cost the Redskins a high second-round pick. It's time to make his mark.

Jamual Forrest

Trent Officially Signed Restructured 49ers Deal

Chris Russell

NFL Players Should Boycott Redskins?

Chris Russell