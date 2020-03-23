Redskins Make First Trade Under Rivera

The Redskins made their first trade of the Riverboat Ron Rivera era.

The Redskins sent a fifth-round choice to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Quarterback Kyle Allen.

Last week the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round NFL draft choice.

Allen (24) is not going to have his play last season confused with that of a Pro-Bowler.

He would be the first to admit that; however, what may be most significant about the move is that the trade reunites Allen and new Redskins’ Head Coach (Rivera) and new offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Turner (son of former Redskins head coach Norv Turner) was the Offensive Coordinator for the Panthers in 2019 (after Rivera was fired), his first time in the NFL holding such a high responsibility.

Turner (the Panthers Quarterbacks coach for much of the year) lost starting quarterback Cam Newton early in the 2019 season, but Allen took over as the starter and the result was a surprising four-game winning streak for Carolina.

However the following eight games started by Allen brought much dimmer results.

The Panthers won only one of those eight Allen starts, including a home loss to the lowly Redskins, which ironically became the last game as Panthers head coach for Rivera.

“Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.”

Apparently the Panthers have had a change of heart regarding Allen.

Just two weeks ago (March 10) the Panthers brought back Allen as an exclusive rights free agent.

After being able to sign Teddy Bridgewater in the first days of NFL Free Agency last week, along with P.J. Walker from the XFL on Monday, the Panthers felt Allen was expendable.

What is the Redskins’ historical context resulting in the trade for Kyle Allen Monday afternoon?

2018 Redskins’ starter Alex Smith’s excruciating and horrible injury resulted in numerous infections, Smith being unconscious for periods of time, and learning later from doctors and his wife, he was in grave danger.

He had to sit out all of 2019 and the reality is Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith are more aware than analysts and fans of Smith’s actual physical condition and the unlikeliness of his return this season.

2019 Redskins starter Case Keenum last week determined he would rather be a backup quarterback in Cleveland than in the DMV.

Colt McCoy then wasted no time, as he was also signed last week, signing with the NFC East rival New York Giants as a backup.

Back to Alex Smith.

Smith’s contract means if the Redskins were going to acquire a decent quarterback, they would have to find one who would not cost them much financially.

Obtaining Allen does fulfill Rivera and Smith’s (Kyle) design to spend frugally and wisely at the quarterback position while Alex Smith is under contract.

Isn’t it an understatement to say the cap hit at quarterback is a tough spot for Kyle Smith and Ron Rivera in their first season leading the Redskins?

I just “knew” the Redskins were waiting to see when Cam Newton would be released by Carolina or waiting to see if Jameis Winston’s price tag would continue to fall, as neither of those two have yet to find their new home for taking snaps in the 2020 season.

The Redskins going ahead and seizing the moment, making a trade for Kyle Allen reminds all of us that Allen has already played two seasons (2018-19) for Rivera as a Carolina Panther.

It also shows Rivera is very much willing for Dwayne Haskins to be provided opportunity to prove he can win the starting quarterback role this upcoming season.

If Rivera had brought in Winston or Newton, wouldn’t it have been a much different message to the Redskins team in general and Haskins in particular?

No offense to Winston or Newton, but they have both accomplished much more than Haskins and Allen.

Which of the three (Winston, Newton or Allen), would be more likely to accept a backup role to Haskins?

Yes, that was very much a rhetorical question.

Newton has been a league MVP, started in a Super Bowl and started over Allen the last two seasons in Carolina.

Winston has thrown for over 4,000 yards two seasons; even more, he threw for 5,000 yards and completed 33 touchdown passes last season.

Furthermore, Newton (2011) and Winston (2015) were both number one overall choices in the NFL Draft.

They were both told from day one, they were “the face of the franchise”, while Allen quietly went undrafted in 2018 before signing with the Panthers.

Thus, isn’t it obvious, neither Newton nor Winston are ready to settle for being an NFL backup?

Nor should they be, at this stage of their careers.

With the NFL’s offseason being shortened by the COVID-19 virus outbreak, it means much less time on the field and in quarterback group meetings for at least the next couple of months.

Consequently, isn’t Allen’s familiarity with Turner’s offense and Rivera’s preferences, a good logical choice for the Redskins?

Further, Allen knowing the offense from being taught by both Rivera and Turner, means he will be able to step in for Haskins this season, were Haskins to be injured.

An earth-shattering move?

No, not even a move that will be the first story this evening on ESPN or the NFL Network.

Yet, it is a low-cost move.

The more I think about it, isn’t it both a perceptive and shrewd move?

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Ivan Lambert is a lifelong die-hard Washington Redskins fan, raised in Berryville, Virginia. He is married and the father of two fine young men. He is currently a sports correspondent for The Ledger in Lakeland, Florida and can be found on Twitter @IvanLambert18