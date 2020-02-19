Redskins Make it Official - AP in 2020

Adrian Peterson is officially coming back for a third season with the Washington Redskins..

This choice and decision made way too much sense to not make for the Redskins.

It cost them very little (big picture). It helps them with insurance for Derrius Guice, who is oft-injured and we have no idea about Bryce Love, who may or may not ever be right.

Chris Thompson is also a free agent.

“Adrian Peterson is the epitome of what it means to be a pro in this league,” said Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera via a statement released by the organization. “Adrian’s leadership and passion towards the game of football will set an example of what is expected of the players in this program moving forward.”

As we've said all along, I'm not even sure why this was a debate. This was common sense. Peterson has matured in life and in his NFL career and has been the epitome of leadership and work ethic here in Washington.

This was - a simple common sense decision - that often the old regime would not have made because they thought they knew better.

Thankfully for the Redskins - adults with common sense are now in charge.

