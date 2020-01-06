Redskins Make it Official with Ryan!

The Washington Redskins made one of their most significant changes of the new Ron Rivera era official on Monday.

Vermillion replaces Larry Hess, who many players have griped about for years and it was beyond clear, that if Dan Snyder was serious about changing his organization, that was one person who had to go.

The statement from the Redskins on Vermillion's official hire read like this:

From Dan Snyder: “Ryan Vermillion is one of the most respected and seasoned head athletic trainers in the NFL. His 25-plus years of NFL experience and his familiarity with Coach Rivera made him a perfect fit for our organization.”

From Ron Rivera: “For many years, I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact Ryan has on a team. His primary focus has always been the health of the players and he is going to be a tremendous addition to the Redskins.”

From Dr. James Andrews: “The Washington Redskins are very fortunate to be able to add Ryan Vermillion to our training staff. He is one of the most valued and senior athletic trainers in the NFL. His experience in the field brings our medical team to the highest level and furthers our goal of being the best in the NFL.”

Vermillion, rejoins the Redskins after an 18-year stint with the Carolina Panthers, in which he won Outstanding NFL Trainer of the Year in 2016.

He was the Director of Rehabilitation for the Redskins prior to that for one season after nine years with Don Shula and the Miami Dolphins.

