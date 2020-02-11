Redskins Make King Official

It's now official. The Washington Redskins have announced that Jennifer King is officially a full-year offensive coaching intern.

As mentioned in this space Saturday and first reported by Rhiannon Walker of the Athletic, King is the first full-time African American female coach in NFL history.

Per the Redskins press release: "King will work with the offensive staff throughout the course of the offseason, training camp and regular season and will specifically assist Randy Jordan with the running backs."

She worked with Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers for two offseasons.

“Jennifer is a bright young coach and will be a great addition to our staff,” said Rivera. “Her familiarity with my expectations as a coach and my firsthand knowledge of her work ethic and preparation were big factors in bringing her to the Redskins.”

She's mostly worked with the wide receivers with Carolina (her first stint) and Arizona of the now defunct Alliance of American Football.

In her next post with the Panthers, King worked with the running backs and now she will mostly focus on that role in Washington.

She's also coached at Dartmouth and this past year played for the D.C. Divas, a women's tackle football team.

A special tip of the cap to my pal and colleague Rick Snider for sending along the video of King with the D.C. Divas.

I made mention of this over the weekend on 106.7 The FAN. I didn't think the Redskins were doing this for good publicity, because they were hiring someone that Rivera was already very familiar with.

In their press release - they didn't even mention any connection to the historical significance, which I believe is a good thing. It shows that King got this job on her own merit as opposed to being a public relations pawn.

