Redskins Making Progress in Virginia

You can never rule out anything when it comes to the Washington Redskins and a political power play.

A few weeks ago - it was a full court press in Maryland, tied to sports gambling in a state and location that many do not want.

Now - the Redskins are sweet talking Virginia, per the Washington Post.

On Monday, the Commonwealth moved one step forward:

And this as well:

Here's my spin: The Redskins have always wanted to build their next home in Virginia, first, before anywhere else. It's where they felt they had the most leverage, political support and by building it in Loudoun County - they would be re-establishing their roots in a absurdly rich county and area.

The Virginia plans have been dealt a couple of setbacks over the years but I do not believe this is just a flimsy attempt to create a bidding war.

Make no mistake they are trying to have that, but Virginia is a desire among people that I've talked with in the past that are familiar with the Redskins thinking.

Washington got a sweetheart deal in Richmond and at Redskins Park that largely benefitted them but Virginia benefits and has enjoyed a return on their investment because a 100+ employee organization all lives in Virginia and pays state income tax.

Another part of this that's important to note: Per the Post - "To get a sports betting license in Maryland — where the team must contend with an established gambling industry of six casinos and betting at racetracks — the Redskins have publicly agreed to a concession that no other potential applicants have entertained.

Redskins lobbyist Justin Ross told a Maryland House committee last week that the Redskins would partner with a minority-owned company to run its sportsbook, sharing the gambling profits with business owners who have historically faced discrimination."

I cannot prove this and let me make that clear - but I would very much be surprised if the Redskins actually want to make this arrangement. Why? They don't want to split revenues with anyone if they don't have to.

Especially if the Redskins are going to publicly finance the cost of the stadium.

I talked about another potential issue with the new stadium, wherever it might wind up, Monday morning with the Junkies on 106.7 The FAN & NBC Sports Washington.

Another issue is the potential for Personal Seat Licenses, or P.S.L's, which are a likely business ploy to sucker more fans out of money.

Something the Redskins have majored in over the years.

The P.S.L. nonsense could lead to issues that the Falcons, Jets and others have faced over the years.

In football parlance - the Redskins have about ten football fields still left to cross on their knees before they even get close to a stadium deal.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.