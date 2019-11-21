The Redskins are NOT D.C's Most Popular Team

A (1-9) start to a season with a glimmer of hope in August has officially turned out the lights on even the most eternal optimist.

The Washington Redskins are abysmal and despite whatever Bruce Allen would say to defend their atrocious performance so far, the franchise is officially on life support.

Not for money. Not for pure survival. But for relevance. For the fan base that they kicked so many times in the gut that Allen's boots are poking out of their fan base's backside.

It should be no surprise that a new poll and study detailed by Rick Maese of the Washington Post found that the Washington Redskins were hemorrhaging popularity.

The headline screams "Nationals are D.C.’s favorite team, Post poll finds, as Redskins’ popularity plummets."

This should be of ZERO surprise. The Nationals just won a World Series championship. Their run captivated a city that fell in love with a feisty, never-say-die squad that danced and "Baby Shark(ed)" their way to baseball glory.

28% of Washington D.C. residents polled answered that the Nats were their favorite team. That's up from 7% when this question was last asked in March of 2010.

The question was asked exclusively to Washington D.C. residents, so it does not factor in Virginia or Maryland residents who each make up a significant part of the sports fan base in the great D-M-V area.

The Redskins are at 13% and down from 34% at the beginning of this decade. A significant fall but one that should not be considered stunning in any way.

No other team (Capitals, Wizards, Mystics, D.C. United) were in double digit popularity.

23% of people polled answer that they "don't prefer any of these teams" which shines the light on the fact that many that live in the nation's capital are not from there and winning or losing simply doesn't matter.

The poll was conducted over a period that followed the Nationals championship and the Redskins not only losing eight of their first nine games but also not being able to score a touchdown for a stretch of 16 + quarters.

Many will over-react to this poll but I'll never, ever believe that a poll of 905 people should automatically speak for 702, 455 residents of Washington on July 1, 2018.

The number of residents on April 1, 2010 per the US Census Bureau was 601, 766 meaning the population of D.C. has grown by 16.7% in the span of time since the last poll.

That could be the reason why so many do not prefer any of the teams, or are responding to the hot ticket teams like the Nationals and Capitals.

The Washington Post poll offers other set of data that is completely unimportant in this space, but by all means, it doesn't hurt to have more information.

I have a question that I'm wondering about as I post this:Will the Redskins organization trumpet this poll and the results like they did the last time the Washington Post did a major poll, that focused on another significant issue, the Redskins moniker and name?

No matter how many questions we all have - here's the bottom line. The Redskins have been mediocre at best for 25 + years. At times, they've been putrid. This might be rock-bottom.

Nobody wants to like and support a product that is barely enjoyable. The crowds at FedExField show that. The television ratings show that and trust me, I know it for a variety of reasons.

This is all normal. Fans love winners and the Redskins are losers this year and you could make an argument that for a quarter century, "mediocre at best' would be a kind way to describe them.

Everyone knows that if a restaurant has great food, service and/or prices, it will be a product that many will support.

The Redskins have a poor product, a horrible atmosphere and connection to many of their fans and absurd prices for tickets they sell or parking spaces they control.

As opposed to the secondary market, which features lower prices on tickets than "Dollar General" prices some of their products at.

