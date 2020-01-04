RedskinsMaven
Redskins One of only Two Teams to Jump!

Chris Russell

NFL attendance dropped way down again, to a somewhat historical low. No surprise!

So with league wide attendance "struggling"  - I was curious what that meant for the Redskins. 

Here's the good news, the Redskins attendance woes were so bad in 2018  because of the incredibly generic and boring product and Bruce Allen's complete mismanagement, that Washington was only one of two teams that saw a five percent or greater jump in attendance. 

Washington averaged 65, 488 on the season which was slightly more than the Tennessee Titans and 400 less fans on average per game than the New England Patriots, who won last year's Super Bowl. 

The Redskins actually increased their attendance  by a reported 7.3% per Sports Business Daily but were still at less than 80% capacity. The Bills were a 6.0% jump, so that actually means the Redskins had the largest percentage jump in the NFL. 

For a team that won three games. Wow ! A team that thankfully fired their president. 

What a world! 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

