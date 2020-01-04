Redskins One of only Two Teams to Jump!

NFL attendance dropped way down again, to a somewhat historical low. No surprise!

So with league wide attendance "struggling" - I was curious what that meant for the Redskins.

Here's the good news, the Redskins attendance woes were so bad in 2018 because of the incredibly generic and boring product and Bruce Allen's complete mismanagement, that Washington was only one of two teams that saw a five percent or greater jump in attendance.

Washington averaged 65, 488 on the season which was slightly more than the Tennessee Titans and 400 less fans on average per game than the New England Patriots, who won last year's Super Bowl.

The Redskins actually increased their attendance by a reported 7.3% per Sports Business Daily but were still at less than 80% capacity. The Bills were a 6.0% jump, so that actually means the Redskins had the largest percentage jump in the NFL.

For a team that won three games. Wow ! A team that thankfully fired their president.

What a world!

