Redskins Opponents for 2020

2019 is lost. The most important thing remaining is that the Redskins don't play Dwayne Haskins in week 17 to protect him AND that they lose to their top rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

Haskins should not play Sunday in a meaningless game no matter what anybody in that building thinks or says. It means absolutely ZERO. Momentum by winning a useless division game in week 17 to snap an awful streak has no impact on 2020.

You know what has an impact on next year? Being smart. Using common sense. Improving your roster and defense. Making sure that people who aren't good enough at their jobs are not in charge anymore.

Also, it would help if they don't start (0-5) as they did this year.

We don't know dates and times yet, but according to my friend Kevin Sheehan of The Team 980 and the Kevin Sheehan Show Podcast -here are the Redskins full opponents and locations for 2020.

It will be surreal to see how many Lamar Jackson AKA Baltimore Ravens fans there are at FedExField next year when the Ravens roll in. That could be very interesting and an ugly eye sore.

How about Sean McVay returning to where his NFL career took off? The Los Angeles Rams will be in Landover in 2020 as well. Will they have their current defensive coordinator?

It looks like Joe Burrow, the expected No. 1 pick and the horrible Cincinnati Bengals will also visit the Redskins. That will be really interesting, especially if Urban Meyer is somehow involved with the Redskins.

Washington will also make two long road trips to visit Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers and Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

The scheduled dates and times are released in mid-April.

