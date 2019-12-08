There wasn't much intrigue this week for the Washington Redskins on the inactive list for today's 1 PM ET game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay against the (9-3) NFC North leading Packers.

Bill Callahan had already ruled out Paul Richardson Jr., Trey Quinn and Deshazor Everett, who was put on injured reserve on Saturday with receiver Darvin Kidsy promoted to replace him on the active 53-man roster.

Joining Quinn and Richardson on the inactive list is Colt McCoy and the following players.

Chris Odom is a surprise inactive after a two-sack performance last week in Charlotte, including on the final play but with Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat both back from injuries, the Redskins chose the much less productive Ryan Anderson and Nate Orchard, who was terrific over Odom.

The Green Bay Packers inactive list looks like this:

Some final notes and observations: We've tried desperately to stay away from the Preston Smith & Matt LaFleur story lines of this week. Everyone is writing about those and I try very hard to be unique and different, as much as possible.

However, a couple of thoughts. I covered LaFleur day-in and day-out for four years from 2010-2013. He was a young but already successful quarterbacks coach at the time being groomed under Mike & Kyle Shanahan along with Sean McVay.

Four eventual or already proven head coaches on the offensive side of the ball for the Redskins, as everyone knows.

I remember having a conversation in the media room back in 2012 saying that LaFleur was going to be a head coach sooner than later and some scoffed. The thought already was that the younger Shanahan and McVay were certainly ticketed for stardom but LaFleur's future was less clear.

I'll admit: I thought he would be a head coach sooner than he turned out to be, but I never wavered in my belief. Part of it was the meteoric success the Redskins had with Robert Griffin III in 2012 but also the staff's work with Kirk Cousins.

I remember a young coach who would hardly see his family inviting his wife and young daughter into Redskins Park on a frequent basis right outside of my studio/office and usually chatting pleasantries with them.

I'm really happy for Matt and his family. Green Bay is barbarically cold but he is alive and in football heaven. Just the opposite of the place I got to know him in.

As for Preston Smith, coaches were down on him early for his work ethic but he kept improving slowly but surely.

He got better in run defense. He generated good and consistent pressure without always having the sack numbers to prove it.

Those who know, knew. Bruce Allen didn't value him and that production, so naturally in his first year with the Packers, he's been a smashing success with 10.5 sacks.

Another durable player that answered the bell every Sunday, never missing a game in his career so far, that Allen didn't want to take care of.

Good for Preston. Montez Sweat will probably have a better career long-term but he cost the Redskins a whole lot more.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.