Redskins Pick up Allen

It was a fairly simple decision for an organization that has lacked culture and leadership to invest more in a player that oozes it.

Jonathan Allen's fifth-year option was picked up by the Redskins.

Via a Redskins Public Relations release:

Allen (6-3, 300) entered the league as the Redskins’ first-round selection (No. 17 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his first three NFL seasons, Allen has started all 36 games in which he has appeared. He has registered 139 tackles (84 solo), including 18 for loss and has compiled 15.0 sacks.

Since 2018, Allen is tied for the fourth-most multi-sack games among defensive tackles. Allen has the fifth-most games with multiple tackles for loss by a defensive tackle during that same timeframe. Allen’s 14.0 sacks are sixth-most by a defensive tackle since 2018.

Allen played collegiately at Alabama, where he appeared in 30 games. As a senior in 2016, he was a team captain and winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Ted Hendricks Award along with being a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Lott IMPACT Trophy and the Lombardi Award. He finished his career ranked No. 2 in Alabama history in career sacks (28.5) behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas.

Allen, 25, attended Stone Bridge H.S. in Ashburn, Va., where he was a consensus five star recruit. He was selected as the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the year. He was born on Jan. 16, 1995.

Allen's selection at No. 17 overall started a string of four-straight defensive lineman selected by the Redskins, an NFL record per ESPN.

