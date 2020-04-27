RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Redskins Pick up Allen

Chris Russell

It was a fairly simple decision for an organization that has lacked culture and leadership to invest more in a player that oozes it. 

Jonathan Allen's fifth-year option was picked up by the Redskins. 

Via a Redskins Public Relations release:

Allen (6-3, 300) entered the league as the Redskins’ first-round selection (No. 17 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his first three NFL seasons, Allen has started all 36 games in which he has appeared. He has registered 139 tackles (84 solo), including 18 for loss and has compiled 15.0 sacks.

Since 2018, Allen is tied for the fourth-most multi-sack games among defensive tackles. Allen has the fifth-most games with multiple tackles for loss by a defensive tackle during that same timeframe. Allen’s 14.0 sacks are sixth-most by a defensive tackle since 2018.

Allen played collegiately at Alabama, where he appeared in 30 games. As a senior in 2016, he was a team captain and winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Ted Hendricks Award along with being a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Lott IMPACT Trophy and the Lombardi Award. He finished his career ranked No. 2 in Alabama history in career sacks (28.5) behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas.

Allen, 25, attended Stone Bridge H.S. in Ashburn, Va., where he was a consensus five star recruit. He was selected as the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the year. He was born on Jan. 16, 1995.

Allen's selection at No. 17 overall started a string of four-straight defensive lineman selected by the Redskins, an NFL record per ESPN. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington Redskins - 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog/Open Discussion - 2nd/3rd Rounds

We're back for the second and third-rounds of the NFL Draft! The Washington Redskins as of show time only have one choice (No. 66) but could they get more?

Chris Russell

by

SI Draft Tracker

SNIDER: Redskins lost ground in title chase

The Washington Redskins have made progress in some areas, but in the chase for talent, Rick Snider says they are a step behind.

RickSnider

by

BarbieriAnthony

Antonio Gibson Will Help the Redskins Now

If you didn't watch Memphis Tigers football this year, you probably don't know Antonio Gibson. Read this and now you'll know why the Washington Redskins are fired up.

bmanning4

Four Priority Free Agents in the Fold.

The Washington Redskins have reached agreement with four priority free agents since Saturday.  A few big names.

Chris Russell

Redskins pressure from the EDGE & Defensive Interior in 2019

Chris Russell

Former Redskins RB Perine gets cut in Miami. J-Ville & Jay Next?

Chris Russell

Antonio Gandy-Golden & his Rubik's Cube

He's a football player. Some say he's a steal. He also has other skills that will make your jaw drop. Meet one of the newest Redskins, Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Chris Russell

Redskins Draft C Keith Ismael in 5th

The Redskins are clearly not drafting for pure need and a perfect example (besides Chase Young) is the selection of center Keith Ismael from San Diego State.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

James Smith-Williams is the final pick in Washington

The Redskins finished up the 2020 NFL Draft by taking James Smith-Williams, a defensive end from NC State.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Redskins Reportedly Signing Randy Moss' son, Thaddeus

The Redskins have a thing for the SEC. Why not, right? They've reportedly struck an agreement with Thaddeus Moss, who is the son of hall-of-famer Randy Moss.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food