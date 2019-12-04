Redskins
Redskins' Players Have Good Causes & Cool Cleats!

ChrisRussell

Every professional sport does a great job (as they should) supporting charitable endeavors in different ways. 

During the World Series, Major League Baseball had their normal "Stand Up For Cancer" tribute on the field. 

I was at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. recently for "Hockey Fights Cancer" night.  

The WWE does a tremendous job supporting many different organizations such as Special Olympics and pediatric cancer through "Connor The Crusher". 

The NFL and the Redskins have many great initiatives but "My Cause, My Cleats" is one that I believe speaks loudly to a fashion & shoe design driven society. 

And that's exactly the point. 

Players get to design their game worn shoes and auction them off through The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation.

Bidding is currently open and closes at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. The Redskins through a press release say, "all proceeds will benefit the charity featured on the player’s cleats."

On Wednesday at Redskins Park, media was allowed to preview and post pictures and video of the select players that are participating in the venture. The cleats will be worn on Sunday December 15th against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField.

A complete list is here, but several players like quarterback Dwayne Haskins and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis are supporting Wolf Trap Animal Rescue while Landon Collins and Wendell Smallwood are supporting the Boys and Girls Club

Deshazor Everett is supporting the American Diabetes Association on behalf of his Mom and other family members. 

The Redskins say you can buy tickets to the game here but it's not immediately clear if any of the money from buying tickets at the link provided will benefit any of the causes. 

Fans can also place their bids online with the silent auction  now open and closing on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. Cleats will continue to be added to the auction site over the next week or so. 

The current list of players and cleats as of now are Jonathan Allen, Troy Apke, Tony Bergstrom, Landon Collins, Quinton Dunbar, Deshazor Everett, Ereck Flowers Sr., Dwayne Haskins Jr., Cole Holcomb, Matt Ioannidis, Case Keenum, Ryan Kerrigan, Wes Martin, Terry McLaurin, Fabian Moreau, Jimmy Moreland, Morgan Moses, Josh Norman, Daron Payne, Donald Penn, Adrian Peterson, Trey Quinn, Brandon Scherff, Steven Sims Jr., Wendell Smallwood, Nick Sundberg, Montez Sweat and Tress Way.    

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

