Redskins Wednesday Practice Report

It was anything but a normal Wednesday at Redskins Park on the day before Thanksgiving. Upon arriving, a peaceful protest of Montae Nicholson and the Redskins was just underway outside the gates.

Practice was outside on a chilly & windy day. Many times, those type of conditions would have led to practice inside the practice bubble.

Oh and the Redskins were coming off a win (a rarity) and weren't getting set for a Thanksgiving Day game. They've played the last three years on the holiday.

The Carolina Panthers figure to be a hungry bunch at (5-6), losers of three in a row and playing to keep a chance at the NFL Playoffs alive.

The Redskins are hoping that their young offense and defense can continue to grow and somehow deliver another win.

In order to do that, they'll have to control Christian McCaffrey and the rest of the Panthers.

Washington has made a couple of minor roster moves in the last 24 hours. We wrote yesterday about defensive lineman Ryan Bee being released. He cleared waivers and was put back on the practice squad.

Also, the Redskins signed edge pass rusher Nate Orchard. That's significant because they let go of Noah Spence last week and with Ryan Kerrigan still in concussion protocol, Orchard probably will be in uniform on Sunday.

Orchard was with Miami in the preseason and has spent time with Cleveland, Buffalo and Kansas City. He has five career sacks.

Now onto better things....

If you ever want to see Bruce Allen saunter on by a piece of practice video - you're in luck and here you go. Happy Thanksgiving Redskins fans!

Some news and notes from practice: Josh Norman will be active but will not start. This was a bit of a dog-and-pony show by the Redskins last week. He was benched. It had much more to do with performance than injury.

Deshazor Everett, Paul Richardson and Kerrigan did not practice for the Skins on Wednesday.

Ryan Anderson, Montae Nicholson, Daron Payne, Adrian Peterson, Brandon Scherff and Chris Thompson were all limited.

Dwayne Haskins, Cole Holcomb, Jimmy Moreland, Morgan Moses and Norman were all listed with injuries but full participants.

