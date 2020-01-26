RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Redskins Remember Mamba

Chris Russell

How could anyone say the proper words?  You can't. 

Nobody can understand how one of the greatest to ever play professional sports never mind NBA basketball could perish, along with his young daughter and others in a horrific helicopter crash in Southern California. 

Kobe Bryant, 41, passed tragically on Sunday morning just one night after LeBron James passed him for 3rd all-time in points scored in NBA history. 

Kobe was gracious. 

Then - just like we do every night and every day - we went to sleep and moved on with our life. 

That turned out to be Bryant's last tweet of his life. 

Sunday afternoon January 26, 2020 turn into a day of mourning and remembrance. Around the NBA. On Twitter. At the NFL Pro Bowl. 

 Redskins players and alumni also reacted to the tragedy and paid tribute to Bryant, his daughter and the victims. 

London Fletcher:

Dwayne Haskins:

Montez Sweat:

Adrian Peterson:

Landon Collins:

Shaun Dion Hamilton:

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tress Goes Bowling, Former Redskins Shine

Tress Way participated in his first Pro Bowl on Sunday, something that meant a lot to him. He was the only Redskins player to take part but a few former Redskins were involved in the game and one shined well early on.

Chris Russell

Redskins Best Rookie Class?

How did the Washington Redskins do in last year's draft? Looking back - is it possible they had the best?

Chris Russell

Remembering Jay Gruden's Time in Washington

Jay Gruden is gone to Jacksonville and now it's time to look back and maybe appreciate a five-plus year tenure in one of the most difficult jobs in sports.

IvanLambert

Senior Bowl Standouts

The Senior Bowl in Mobile is Saturday. Practices are now complete. Here's who shined in the opinion of those that know and those that were there!

Chris Russell

D.J. Chark pumped to have Jay Gruden in the fold in Jacksonville...He should be. https://twitter.com/ProFootballTalk/status/1220823846992928775

Chris Russell

The Best Game I Saw Eli Play

Eli Manning retired Friday after 16 seasons and two Super Bowl wins. There were  many great games. Some bad ones. Here's the best game I saw him play in person.

Chris Russell

Mock Draft Mania!

We are officially on the path to the draft. Our first installment of many in "Mock Draft Mania" takes a look at who Daniel Jeremiah is picking for the NFC East!

Chris Russell

Senior Bowl Sneak Peek - Defense

The Senior Bowl practices are over. Now we clean it up. We continue to take a look at some of the draft prospects making headlines in Mobile on defense.

Chris Russell

Cool video of former Redskins OC and current 49ers HC, Kyle Shanahan warning ref and seeing results. https://twitter.com/JGPinoy916/status/1219883604408328192

Chris Russell

Guice at the White House

It's been quite the week for Redskins running back Derrius Guice. LSU wins a title and a trip to the White House!

Chris Russell

by

Jbrewer