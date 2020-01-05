Redskins Reportedly Hire Assistant Coaches

We've wondered who will be Ron Rivera's first offensive coordinator in Washington. Hopefully, it will be Kevin O'Connell but that's far from a guarantee. It could be Scott Turner or someone else, if K.O.C. leaves on his own and Rivera doesn't feel comfortable with Turner being the lead dog on offense.

On Saturday night, we found out (reportedly) some of the names that will be part of Rivera's first coaching staff in Washington.

Assuming the report is accurate, and I'm sure it is, here's a bit on what the Redskins are getting.

John Matsko served as the Panthers run-game coordinator most recently after working with the offensive line.

A note from Panthers Public Relations on Matsko entering 2019: "Since Matsko's first season with the Panthers in 2011, Carolina ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards (16,892) and second in rushing touchdowns (138)."

Also, Jim Hostler was only with Ron Rivera this past season, but has an extensive resume spanning 19 seasons. He'll replace Ike Hilliard, who was highly thought of.

Hostler has worked with and helped develop T.Y. Hilton, Sammy Watkins and Torrey Smith among others during his career.

A name that many Redskins fans will be familiar with, Sam Mills, is apparently meeting with Rivera about joining him here.

Apparently, the Redskins also have a new head trainer, which of course they needed after firing Larry Hess.

One position coach we're not sure of at this point? Running backs. The incumbent is Randy Jordan. It was initially thought that he was safe. However, it sounds like there could be a tug-of-war over his services between the Panthers and Redskins.

Jake Peetz was here in Washington in 2014 during Jay Gruden's first season, working with the wide receivers as an assistant position group coach and offensive quality control. He also was a part of Jack Del Rio's coaching staff (quarterbacks) in 2017.

