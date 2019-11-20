Redskins
Roster Moves for the Redskins

The Redskins continue to make roster moves over the last 24 hours as they prepare for the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The organization promoted linebacker Chris Odom and defensive lineman Jojo Wicker on Wednesday.

The Redskins were without Tim Settle last week and Daron Payne was in a walking boot on Monday with interim coach Bill Callahan offering no update on his status.

Washington also released linebacker Noah Spence on Tuesday while promoting another linebacker ,

Not exactly moves that are going to get anybody excited but with the release of Tanner Vallejo for Cam Sims last Saturday, coupled with Spence, moves needed to be made. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel & can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. 

