Redskins Roster Moves before Christmas

The Redskins put two more cornerbacks on injured reserve Tuesday, adding to the group of 50 corners already on I-R for 2019. I kid, but you know what I mean, if you still care.

In short, Quinton Dunbar is done for the year along with the oft-injured Danny Johnson and they signed fellow cornerback Breon Borders from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and another corner, Dee Delaney, who was a free agent.

One move that the Redskins have not made at this point is putting Dwayne Haskins on injured reserve, despite Bill Callahan ruling him out for this Sunday's season wrap-up in Dallas.

Bill Callahan was asked on Tuesday by reporters if Haskins would be available to be an emergency quarterback and he quickly ruled that out.

"No, he wouldn't be the emergency. He will definitely be inactive this week. We backed him down," Callahan said.

Then why not put him on injured reserve and bring in a quarterback for a free look and to have some control over his rights?

Makes no sense right?

Unless they couldn't get a quarterback here that they liked in time, which seems like a typical thing that would happen in Redskins land.

