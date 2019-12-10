Redskins
Redskins Roster Moves, Guice to I-R

Chris Russell

The Washington Redskins made the right decision on Tuesday, regardless of the medical diagnosis, by putting Derrius Guice on injured reserve. 

Tuesday's roster move officially ends his second NFL season and it is the third time already he's been on injured reserve. 

He played the first game in Philadelphia this year, before being shut down for eight games with an MCL injury. He returned against the Jets and played full games against New York, Detroit and Carolina before going out against the Packers before halftime. 

The good official news, as first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Tuesday morning and initially reported by Tom Pelissero on Sunday night is that only Guice's MCL was damaged, sparing his ACL. 

The problem is he's now had three significant injuries to his knees in less than two years, playing five games total but the combined length of just four. 

Washington will also will be without Simeon Thomas, who was suspended by the NFL as we wrote about earlier, which should lead to an uncomfortable yet interesting decision of Josh Norman vs. Aaron Colvin, in the battle of backup corners that seemingly nobody wants to play. 

The Redskins also activated Danny Johnson, another young corner, who might just jump Norman and Colvin, off the physically unable to perform list. 

Running back Josh Ferguson was promoted from the practice squad to take Guice's spot on the roster. 

Two final roster moves included signing linebacker Pete Robertson and running back Derrick Gore to the practice squad. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

