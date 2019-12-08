Redskins Roster Shuffling

Deshazor Everett was never really right for the last several weeks. He missed four games with a lower leg injury and then returned for a few games against Detroit and Carolina.

This week, he suffered a shoulder injury and on Saturday was put on injured reserve ending his season.

He only played eight defensive snaps over the last two weeks but 44 on special teams.

Everett signed a contract extension at the beginning of November as we were re-launching Redskins Maven.

The Redskins special team captain played ten snaps of kick return coverage, seven on kick return, nine on punt return coverage, 12 on punt return and six on field goal/extra point situations over the last two weeks.

The loss of Everett should mean more work for Troy Apke, who has only played eight defensive snaps in the last two weeks with both Montae Nicholson and Everett available.

Overall, Apke has graded a 71.8/100 on defense for the season, per ProFootballFocus.com Premium (PFF).

Apke should also take some snaps away from Montae Nicholson, who hasn't registered a grade of 50 or higher/100 in either of the last two games, per PFF. Nicholson has struggled in coverage and obviously has caused more issues than his play is worth.

In the three games since he's returned from injury and an awful tragedy, Nicholson has allowed five catches on all five times he's been targeted and a touchdown, per PFF.

He wasn't reliable before the tragedy and he should never be trusted by the Redskins again for multiple incidents of very questionable behavior

Simply, Apke needs to play more down the stretch because the Redskins need to get better at free safety and the answer is not Nicholson.

The Redskins promoted receiver Darvin Kidsy Jr. with Paul Richardson Jr. and Trey Quinn already ruled out on Sunday.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.