Redskins Set to Make History?

Chris Russell

You remember Katie Sowers, a full-time assistant coach for Kyle Shanahan and the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers?

She was the first "female and first openly gay coach to coach in a Super Bowl per Wikipedia. 

Now - the Redskins are about to make a different kind of history per a report. 

For an organization that is constantly criticized for their moniker and their poor history, this is a step in the right direction towards doing something the right way. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel.

Doug Doubles Down?

There's been much speculation about what the Redskins are saying and not saying when it comes to Dwayne Haskins status. Now we have more.

Chris Russell

royg4138

The Redskins Top Need?

How much of the band is Ron Rivera getting back together in Washington? He's already hired most of his coaching staff and they are pursuing Greg Olsen. What about a young veteran corner?

Chris Russell

Kyle Smith has always been the top internal choice of Dan Snyder for promotion. Also, Ron Rivera and Kyle have known each other for a long time via Kyle's Dad, A.J. Makes all the sense in the world. …

Chris Russell

Four Options for Trent & Redskins

For the last couple of posts, I've focused on the most realistic options for how the Trent Williams feud with the Redskins will end. We're back with more!

Chris Russell

Terraymines

ESPN'S John Keim on the future of Adrian Peterson:

Chris Russell

From early Friday - a full "Locked on Redskins" Podcast on Trent Williams four choices, Joe Burrow's apparent power play directly affecting Redskins & more!

Chris Russell

A one-minute "Locked on Redskins" & Google News Initiative update on former Redskins DC Jim Haslett joining the Titans.

Chris Russell

What we originally wrote Thursday w/ video about Kristaps Porzingis and his Redskins fandom. (A video via NBC Sports Washington of Dwayne Haskins & Porzingis)

Chris Russell

Why Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks is a Redskins fan ...

Chris Russell

A 4.5 minute audio report on the Redskins No. 1 need this off-season.

Chris Russell