Redskins Sign Another Buckeye

Chris Russell

Welcome to D.C. Marcus Baugh! Now - who the heck are ya?

He's not Sammy Baugh - that's for sure. 

Oh I see you were on the Carolina Panthers in 2019. Check!

You went to The Ohio State University? Check! 

You were injured last season and couldn't play? Check! You'll fit right in! 

Baugh finished up Ohio State in 2017 but was not selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, inking a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders.  Baugh was released before catching on with the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance and then caught on with Carolina. 

Obviously - Ron Rivera and new tight ends coach Pete Hoener saw enough in him that they want to keep working with. 

Baugh has yet to make his NFL debut, so it's hard exactly to say what the Redskins have except for a huge need at tight end still. 

He joins Jeremy Sprinkle, Hale Hentges, Caleb Wilson and Jerome Cunningham at the position group in a five-way battle for absolute blahh! 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tramell
Tramell

Remember, its a 90 man roster in the offseason.

