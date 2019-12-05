Redskins
Redskins Sign One of Kaepernick's Receivers

ChrisRussell

The Redskins, as do other NFL teams, make fairly routine roster moves every week and some hardly move the needle.

Certainly not in a (3-9) season and when signing a player to the practice squad. 

That name doesn't move the needle right? It didn't for me, either! 

However, because Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn may not play this Sunday in Green Bay, Jordan Veasy might be activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday. 

Still doesn't do it for you?

Remember last week at this time? The Redskins signed Nate Orchard and all he did was go out and completely jack up the Carolina Panthers! 

Remember fellow linebacker Chris Odom? He has been on the Redskins practice squad for much of the year and was finally promoted to the active roster on Saturday, before having a break-out two sack performance including on the final play of the game. 

Maybe it was just good luck and fortune for the Redskins, Odom and Orchard. You shouldn't expect anything like that this week. 

But maybe, it will be Veasy's time to shine. What makes his story interesting is he was one of the receivers that worked out recently in front of NFL scouts, including the Redskins, with Colin Kaepernick. 

Remember, top Redskins pro scout Richard Mann II was one of only several league scouts that participated in the evaluation of the workout after the location was changed. 

Reporters, including Redskins Maven/SI.com caught up with Veasy in the Redskins locker room after his first practice and he told some of his wild story from that day and afterwards. 

How cool would it be if Veasy is active and then catches a touchdown? Maybe a Lambeau Leap as a visitor?

 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

