Redskins Still in on Rivers?

We've covered this interesting potential fit before here on RedskinsReport.com and we largely dismissed it then. 

Now we have to face it again as more rumors about a potential Redskins run at Philip Rivers are making the rounds. 

From over the weekend, Tony Pauline of ProFootballNetwork.com reported the following: 

"While expectations have the Indianapolis Colts ending up with Philip Rivers, sources at the Combine tell me they expect the Washington Redskins to make a bid for the quarterback. The same sources say it will be tough for Washington to sign Rivers and it will likely take a massive contract." 

Exactly. 

As we mentioned the first time, when Vinnie Iyer of SportingNews.com offered the same connection and possibility, the money makes it virtually impossible. 

If the Redskins did not have to deal with Alex Smith's $21 million albatross -- certainly it would be more of a possibility. 

I have no doubt that Kyle Smith and Ron Rivera are most likely fond of Rivers because of the Chargers and Rivers connection both men have, but Rivers would have to essentially take a one-year deal at a very low salary to even contemplate making it work. 

The only other scenario I could see is a multi-year deal with Rivers getting guaranteed base salaries in year two and possibly year three to keep the signing bonus money low and therefore the cap charge for 2020 lower by design. 

The problem with that is having to guarantee base salaries for an aging quarterback, coming off his worst year, in future years after you finally go out of cap prison from the Smith contract. 

I would be very intrigued  by Rivers, as I'm absolutely convinced the Redskins need that more than they need giving up on Dwayne Haskins to take Tua Tagovailoa, but I just can't see it working the way it needs to work. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

