Redskins Strike Deal with Darby

Chris Russell

Ronald Darby was born in Oxon Hill, Maryland on January 2, 1994. He's 26 and now he's coming home. 

Darby has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Redskins to play in the shadow of his hometown. 

Darby, last of the Eagles, went to Florida State and was a stud corner before injuries chipped away and perhaps  ruined his top-shelf performance. 

Not that it's a huge deal but different figures are being reported on Darby's salary for 2020. 

Would it be better for the Redskins at $3 million than $4 million? Sure but it's not a huge difference. 

More importantly - five "Quick Snaps" thoughts and stats  on Darby:

1. Per NFL.com, Darby was No. 61 on their free agent list. 

2. He's missed 20 games over the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, a good chunk of that time because of a torn ACL. 

He's played 28 games over the last THREE years. He played 29 games (of 32) in his first TWO NFL seasons in Buffalo. 

3. Last year, Darby had 11 passes defended in 11 games and 32 over the three years in filthy. 

Ron Darby Saquon © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

4.  Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Darby was targeted 62 times in coverage in 2019, allowing 39 receptions with two interceptions. Overall he missed nine tackles on 506 overall defensive snaps. Darby, either still recovering from the knee or just a mere shadow of his former self, allowed a passer rating against of 117.9 per PFF, along with 17 yards per reception. 

5. Against the Redskins, per PFF, he allowed four catches on seven targets with no touchdowns. He was not responsible for the Terry McLaurin bomb week one that went for a touchdown, but my memory says he was beat in coverage on what would have been another long one to McLaurin had Case Keenum not overthrown the rookie. 

Ron Darby Miami © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

He did allow six touchdowns in his coverage area per PFF, including two each in games against the Atlanta Falcons and against the Giants later in the year. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

