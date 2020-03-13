Redskins Strike Out in Top-25 performance pay

The NFL's performance based pay system is a collectively bargained system designed to help mostly young players who outperform the standards of their contract and pay.

The NFL describes it this way: "A fund is created and used as a supplemental form of player compensation based on a comparison of playing time to salary. Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down. In general, players with higher playtime percentages and lower salaries benefit most from the pools."

There are other complicated factors an algorithms but in a nutshell, it's designed to help out the guys who have the least protection and play the most.

This year, the Redskins had nobody in the top-25 league wide. It's been a trend.

That doesn't mean that the Redskins didn't have anyone earn bonus and performance pay but they didn't have anyone in the top-25.

Not even Terry McLaurin but that's most likely because of the fact that he missed two games due to injury, which kept his snap count to 764 on offense and because he only played three special teams' snaps all year.

In 2018, Chase Roullier was not only in the top-25 but was sixth overall in the performance based pay pool, plus made some extra cash in the veteran pool for a total of just over $481 K.

The Redskins had nobody in the top-25 in 2017 or in 2016 as well. It was the same for 2015 and because the bonus pool is largely tied to snap counts - it stands to reason that an NFL team that has had more injuries than you can fathom - wouldn't be 'in the money.'

Hopefully in 2020 - the Redskins young players will be able to cash in which means they are playing more and being more productive.

