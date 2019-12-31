Redskins SVP of Football Ops Eric Schaffer Reportedly Fired

I am totally stunned. Nothing much stuns me. This one does.

Eric Schaffer isn't perfect but he's the smartest man in the entire building at Redskins Park, by far and now he's reportedly been fired.

Per Rick "Doc Walker of The Team 980 and the Redskins Radio Network, who I worked with for many years, Schaffer, who just completed his 18th season is OUT.

I have no idea what happened here and Schaffer did not immediately return a text from Redskins Maven, asking to confirm.

The only things I can think of is this: Schaffer has wanted to be President or President of Football Operations for a long time.

If Dan Snyder told him no or that someone else was being hired to take that job and Schaffer squawked, maybe that's what led to his dismissal?

That is pure speculation on my part but clearly it is a new day and era with the Washington Redskins.

Or did Schaffer get blamed for some of the massive problems with Bruce Allen?

Schaffer was being pursued by at least one team last winter for their President position and I was told by multiple sources that Dan Snyder reassured him and sweetened his contract to some degree.

Over the last few days, reports or speculation by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network and others were certainly counter to what has apparently happened.

Now that appears to have gone sour. Wow. Of all the moves, I didn't think this would happen.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.