RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Redskins SVP of Football Ops Eric Schaffer STILL EMPLOYED!

Chris Russell

I've seen a lot of crazy things in 11 plus years around the Redskins and certainly the last two days, have been incredibly wild and interesting. 

Eric Schaffer, who earlier on Tuesday, was reportedly fired, apparently is still with the organization. 

Bryan Manning, a great contributor for us here at Redskins Maven has been monitoring the developments over the last hour or so.

Adding new details and reports, we now also have this:

Our first report is below: 

I am totally stunned. Nothing much stuns me. This one does. 

Eric Schaffer isn't perfect but he's the smartest man in the entire building at Redskins Park, by far and now he's reportedly been fired.

Per Rick "Doc Walker of The Team 980 and the Redskins Radio Network, who I worked with for many years, Schaffer, who just completed his 18th season is OUT. 

I have no idea what happened here and Schaffer did not immediately return a text from Redskins Maven, asking to confirm. 

The only things I can think of is this: Schaffer has wanted to be President or President of Football Operations for a long time. 

If Dan Snyder told him no or that someone else was being hired to take that job and Schaffer squawked, maybe that's what led to his dismissal? 

That is pure speculation on my part but clearly it is a new day and era with the Washington Redskins. 

Or did Schaffer get blamed for some of the massive problems with Bruce Allen? 

Schaffer was being pursued by at least one team last winter for their President position and I was told by multiple sources that Dan Snyder reassured him and sweetened his contract to some degree. 

Over the last few days, reports or speculation by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network and others were certainly counter to what has apparently happened.

Now that appears to have gone sour. Wow. Of all the moves, I didn't think this would happen. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rivera Inching Closer to D.C. and a New D.C.?

Chris Russell

Steve Wilks, a longtime assistant with Ron Rivera in Carolina, San Diego and Chicago plus a a former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals could be Ron Rivera's choice to be the Redskins new D.C. (defensive coordinator) in D.C. as the two could team up again to try and restore the Redskins franchise.

Ron Rivera Running the Redskins Without Wilks? KOC?

Chris Russell

It was widely thought that Steve Wilks, Ron Rivera's long-time defensive assistant in Carolina would join him in Washington. However, according to an ESPN report Tuesday morning, that is not expected to happen.

Rivera Deal Reportedly Done!

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera is reportedly set to join the Washington Redskins on a five-year deal per two reports from the NFL Network.

Bruce Allen FIRED!

Chris Russell

A day that almost every Washington Redskins fan has waited for is finally here. Only with a twist. Bruce Allen isn't getting reassigned. He's not getting shifted. He's OUT, according to a statement released by the team.

Smith Speaks!

Chris Russell

For the first time since his gruesome injury, Alex Smith talked with reporters about his recovery and how he is moving forward.

Finally, The Bruce Allen Era Ends

IvanLambert

After ten-plus years on the job, we think, emphasis on think, that Bruce Allen is being put out to pasture. Ivan Lambert looks back on ten years of Bruce, a decade of destruction.

Rivera Contract Negotiations Hitting a Snag?

Chris Russell

Could the expected deal with Ron Rivera be hitting a snag? One report suggests that's the case. However, Redskins Maven has an update that you should be interested to check out.

Alex Santos, Pro Personnel Director Out?

Chris Russell

According to the Washington Post, the Redskins have made another significant change in the front office. However, Redskins Maven has confirmed that Santos is still with the Redskins as of 4:15 ET.

Report on why Snyder Fired Allen: "Clear signs that quality GM candidates wouldn’t commit..."

Chris Russell

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! had a spin Monday afternoon on why Bruce Allen was fired outright by the Washington Redskins instead of being reassigned as had been previously thought and reported. .

Training Staff Changes for Redskins?

Chris Russell

Training staff changes are reportedly coming to the Redskins after years of controversial injury rehab programs, treatment, player complaints and a lot more.