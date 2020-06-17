RedskinsReport
Redskins to Honor Juneteenth on Friday

Chris Russell

The Washington Redskins are celebrating and honoring Juneteenth this Friday as first reported by Rhiannon Walker of the Athletic. 

Hopefully, as Rivera reminds Redskins Park and FedExField employees in the email memo -- thought is  given to the meaning of the day, the root cause and what can be done to change the world that we live in. 

For more on Juneteenth, please check this out. 

JUNETEENTH WORLD WIDE CELEBRATION

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.

What do you think of the Redskins honoring Juneteenth?  Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

