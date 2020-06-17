Redskins to Honor Juneteenth on Friday
Chris Russell
The Washington Redskins are celebrating and honoring Juneteenth this Friday as first reported by Rhiannon Walker of the Athletic.
Hopefully, as Rivera reminds Redskins Park and FedExField employees in the email memo -- thought is given to the meaning of the day, the root cause and what can be done to change the world that we live in.
