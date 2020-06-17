Redskins to Honor Juneteenth on Friday

The Washington Redskins are celebrating and honoring Juneteenth this Friday as first reported by Rhiannon Walker of the Athletic.

Hopefully, as Rivera reminds Redskins Park and FedExField employees in the email memo -- thought is given to the meaning of the day, the root cause and what can be done to change the world that we live in.

JUNETEENTH WORLD WIDE CELEBRATION Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.

