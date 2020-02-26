RedskinsReport
Redskins to Meet with Joe Burrow AND Tua

Chris Russell

The Redskins finally admitted in one way, shape or form what has been obvious all along. They are in the quarterback market and it might come in the form of the NFL Draft. 

With the No. 2 pick. 

We've written about Burrow and the possibilities that the Redskins have to be prepared for all along. They do not control the draft. The Bengals do. 

Perhaps the Bengals take Tua Tagovailoa? Or perhaps they take Chase Young? 

When Kyle Smith lavished praise all over Dwayne Haskins on Tuesday, many rushed to judgement and declared Haskins the starter and to ignore everything we've heard from among others, Doug Williams and Scott Turner in recent statements 

Nobody should believe anything. PERIOD. No NFL executive or coach is being totally transparent with you or any member of the media and I see/hear this constantly. 

For instance, when Burrow declared Tuesday morning that he was going to play, no matter what and wanted to be the No. 1 pick - he never said "I want to be a Bengal." 

He did say and indicate that it would be nice to be close to home. 

Fine. That's different than "I want to play for the Bengals" and even if he said that, I'm not sure that we should believe him. 

So why fully believe Kyle Smith - even though I think he's really smart and could be liking what he sees out of Haskins - when every ACTION and almost every word that the Redskins speak - tells you a different story?

One other element: If you don't believe me, you should buy this: 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

