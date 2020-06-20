Redskins to Retire Bobby Mitchell's No. 49

It's a shame that Bobby Mitchell won't be able to see it. Or maybe he will from his perch in heaven?

The Washington Redskins are doing something nice for Mitchell, his family and legacy.

Clearly a tremendous honor for the late Mitchell, who passed away earlier this year.

Remembering a pioneer: Bobby Mitchell, 84. The Redskins lost an all-time great Sunday, as Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell died at the age of 84. Having played his college ball at Illinois, Mitchell was selected in the seventh round of the 1958 draft by the Cleveland Browns and after four successful seasons, traded to the Washington Redskins in 1962.

The timing is interesting on this recognition. We'll leave it at that in this space but the first black player in the sordid history of the Redskins earned this honor for what he did on the football field, in the front office and as a human being.

Congratulations Bobby and to the Mitchell family.

