Redskins Whack Four, including Richardson & Norman



The Redskins officially moved on from four players today. Two of which are arguably (maybe not?) the two worst free agent signings in Bruce Allen's decade of destruction. 

We covered in detail Josh Norman's long overdue release on Friday morning. The main question is what took so long?

Paul Richardson was another terrible signing by Allen and Jay Gruden. Unlike Norman, he wasn't petulant and didn't cost anywhere near the amount of money that Norman cost. 

He was just hurt and not great when he was active. This year, he was blown by (literally) by rookie Terry McLaurin. 

The Redskins will incur a dead salary cap hit of $6 million which is obviously high and when you combine that of Norman's dead cap charge, the Redskins now have over $9 million in dead money for 2020, plus a likely $21.5 charge against the cap for Alex Smith. That charge is essentially dead too. 

Richardson was a bust because of a lack of availability and a hot-shot rookie just being better. 

Chris Odom had two sacks including on the final play in a rare Redskins win in Charlotte over the man that cut him on Friday, Ron Rivera. 

Kenny Ladler was a nice camp story two years ago but on a team with major questions at safety and a 90-man roster limit, it's kind of surprising to see him go. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

