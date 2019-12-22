Redskins Win by Losing, Hold No. 2 pick for now!

After a tough loss to the Giants in the home finale, the Redskins have now lost NINE NFC East games in a row.

They lost seven-of-eight home games this year.

They've now lost a dozen games this year and will try for the bakers' dozen next Sunday in Dallas to equal their worst record since 2013.

The news wasn't all bad however. Actually, while the players and coaches were crushed to lose, most (all?) Redskins fans were thrilled to lose, because of where it places the Skins in the 2020 NFL Draft.

If the Detroit Lions lose today against Denver, they will be 3-11 -1. If they win, they will be 4-10-1.

A win today by the Lions would knock them out of contention for the No. 2 overall pick because at worst, they could only have 11 losses and the Redskins already have 12.

A loss today by Detroit, keeps them alive and in contention for the No. 2 pick because they can still have 12 losses (3-12-1) and the Redskins could beat Dallas to finish (4-12).

The Miami Dolphins now have four wins. The Giants also now have four wins.

If the Redskins win next week in Dallas and the Giants and Dolphins lose, then the second overall pick will be up for grabs in a strength of schedule tie-breaker.

