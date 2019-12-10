Redskins
Redskins Zeroing in on Bieniemy?

Chris Russell

The Redskins have an interim head coach in Bill Callahan but it's very likely that his days are numbered and he has three games left. 

Remember, Callahan is aligned with Bruce Allen, who is in serious jeopardy of losing his gig as he should be, approaching his ten-year anniversary. 

With the Redskins eliminated from a magic carpet ride into the playoffs, there's no reason to really make a strong case for Callahan. There's nobody that believes Callahan is coming back at this point, even if he's done a more than respectable job with a bad bunch. 

We already know the Redskins are reportedly interested in Stanford's David Shaw.

Now, another name that has long been rumored and thought to be on everyone's list - is also reportedly a strong candidate. 

Eric Bieniemy has been schooled in Andy Reid University. Anyone that coaches for Reid, one of the preeminent offensive coaches of this generation is going to be creative and believe in the natural running back screen along with an offensive attack based on speed, spread and motion principles and a good tight end focused passing attack. 

He's been the offensive coordinator with Reid and Patrick Mahomes for the last two years and was on the staff that worked with Alex Smith several seasons. 

Smith has the ear of Daniel Snyder and we believe Allen, so this is no surprise at all. A potential endorsement from Smith, who had a career year under Reid and with Bieniemy on staff, couldn't hurt in any way. 

Bieniemy is obviously busy for the next several weeks with the Chiefs, who likely will make a deep run but it's possible he could interview immediately after the regular season with the Redskins. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

