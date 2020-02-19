RedskinsReport
Reed Reportedly Cleared - Now What?

Chris Russell

There's more news on the Redskins front on Wednesday besides the organization smartly and officially picking up the 2020 contract option on Adrian Peterson. 

That's great! I think! Maybe? Congratulations to Jordan Reed for sure. Whatever he had to pass medically is a wonderful thing. Here's my question that I'm just completely confused on and maybe you are too? Watch this video! 

In case you didn't watch and you should - how does Jordan Reed and or the Washington Redskins go about passing Step 4 of the 5-step concussion protocol during the offseason? 

Does anyone have the answer to that? I sure don't. Seems strange to me. 

Maybe it's just procedural, but we're talking about people's lives and brains here, which can obviously lead to major problems. 

The next issue is what's next for Reed and the Redskins? As we mentioned yesterday, Eric Schaffer made it easy for the organization to move on from Reed and realize a massive savings this year and next. 

However - cutting him with no good tight ends on the roster and a weak crop in the draft is a significant risk. There's a few good options on the free agent market however. 

The expectation is he'll be released. He reportedly wants to play still. 

I've always expected him to want to play. The question was could he? 

That question remains largely unanswered. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

