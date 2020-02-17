RedskinsReport
Reed Still in Concussion Protocol?

Chris Russell

Per a report from Jourdan Rodrigue and via Rhiannon Walker both of The Athletic, all these months later, Jordan Reed is still in concussion protocol.

"We’re evaluating all of our options,” Rivera told Rodrigue and The Athletic during the Carolina Panthers’ gear yard sale at the Humane Society of Charlotte on Saturday. “We have a good young group of guys, and we’re just looking at things and deciding whether or not we want to go that way, continue to get younger — or, do we have to sit there and sprinkle in some veteran guys?

“A great example is the tight end position. Vernon Davis is retired. Jordan Reed is still going through the concussion protocol. He’s a very veteran guy. We have an opportunity to bring in a guy like Greg Olsen — so that’s one of the positions where we have identified, said ‘Hey, we do need to have a veteran guy at that position one way or another?'”

The answer to that question is beyond yes. The problem is that outside of Olsen, the expected pickings are slim. 

Olsen is still making up his mind on where he wants to play. 

It's likely that Austin Hooper and Hunter Henry are going to get tagged. Eric Ebron is the best veteran that is expected to be available. 

Ebron had career-highs in receptions (74), yards (827) and touchdowns (14) in 2018, while in Indianapolis and with Andrew Luck during 2018. He'll be 27 to start the season and despite a banged up 2019, has plenty to offer.

The Redskins are very likely to take at least one rookie tight end and in a recent four-round mock draft, they took two, as we mentioned here. 

Either way, it's a huge need for the Redskins. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

