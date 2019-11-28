Remembering Sean T.

Redskins
It was November 27, 2007 when Sean Taylor tragically passed away from the results of a gun shot in his home. 

A dozen years later, nobody ever forgets Taylor. The player, the man, the Dad and the son. 

Instead of telling you what I remember of him, I thought it would be best to honor his legacy by collecting some of the thoughts of today. 

It's hard to put into words what Taylor meant to a franchise that seemingly has never recovered. I only know from those I've talked to. Those that knew him best like Clinton Portis, Santana Moss and LaVar Arrington. 

One of the main reasons Landon Collins is here in Washington is because of Sean Taylor. Even though the Redskins had to overpay him. 

There were other tributes and memories that poured in throughout Wednesday and over the years as well.

I'll always feel guilty for being critical of Sean's play in his second to last season in the NFL. 

I will forever feel like I did a terrible job not being aware of what exactly happened the night he was shot and thinking somehow it was maybe his fault. 

I remember doing a radio show in Charlottesville, Virginia the day after he was shot and basically not even thinking it was that big of a deal. I cared, somehow, more about a football game that I was at two days before. 

I did a terrible, awful job and every time that I passed by Sean's locker in 2009 at Redskins Park and then the tribute for him at FedExField, I always mentioned under my breath and in my heart that I was sorry for not being more understanding at the time. 

Nobody deserved that to happen and hopefully, his spirit and legacy forgave me. 

This is a perfect way to end the 12th anniversary of Sean Taylor's passing with what his brother did recently, on a field named after Sean. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

