Report: Quinton Dunbar Asks for Release/Trade

Chris Russell

Earlier Monday, J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported that cornerback Quinton Dunbar was not planning on participating in the offseason program because of health and future contract concerns. 

That's one thing. 

Monday night, the situation took a reportedly huge turn.

As we mentioned earlier, Dunbar has one year left on his deal and is by far the Redskins' best cornerback. 

With his frustration now public, it would seem odd that a new regime would set a bad precedent by now coming up with a bunch of money and a long-term deal.

They could, but it seems unlikely. 

If he's traded, the Redskins could deal him for another starting corner that might be disgruntled or have fallen out of favor with his team. 

I saw some rumors about Darius Slay of Detroit, so maybe that's a possibility.

I don't believe the Redskins would just flat-out release a highly coveted asset, who finished second in coverage last year, per ProFootballFocus.com.

Cornerback was already the Redskins' top need in our opinion and it now just became a massive, gaping hole. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Rroland77
Rroland77

Now what's got his panties in a wad?

